14-year-old goes missing at RK Beach

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 April 2021 22:08 IST

A 14-year-old boy went missing at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. According to sources, Girish, who came to the beach along with his family members, went missing while playing in the waters. The local community guards have swung into action immediately, but there was no trace of him till late in the evening. Three Town police have registered a case.

