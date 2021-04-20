Visakhapatnam

14-year-old goes missing at RK Beach

Life guards searching for a missing person near RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak
Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 20 April 2021 22:08 IST
Updated: 20 April 2021 22:09 IST

A 14-year-old boy went missing at Rama Krishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. According to sources, Girish, who came to the beach along with his family members, went missing while playing in the waters. The local community guards have swung into action immediately, but there was no trace of him till late in the evening. Three Town police have registered a case.

