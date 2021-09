VISAKHAPATNAM

28 September 2021 00:31 IST

A boy aged around 14 years has gone missing after falling into a swamp in Sundarayya Colony under Steel Plant Police Station limits, here on Monday evening. According to the police, three boys had gone for fishing and one fell into the swamp. The identity of the boy is yet to be known. Search and rescue operation is on.

Advertising

Advertising