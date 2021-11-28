1,340 kg ganja seized in Visakha Agency

Visakhapatnam

28 November 2021 18:50 IST

The district police seized around 1,340 kg of ganja at Hukumpeta mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency on Saturday night.

An unidentified vehicle fell into agricultural lands, while allegedly negotiating a turn at Santhari Junction in Kotnapalle panchayat under Hukumpeta Police station limits on Saturday. The occupants of the vehicle fled after the accident. On getting information, police reached the spot and found gunny bags scattered on the fields and detected ganja in it.

Advertising

Advertising

The ganja is estimated to cost around ₹40 lakh in Visakha Agency, it may command over ₹1.3 crore in some States, according to the police. A case was registered and investigation is on.