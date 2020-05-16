11 arrested on charge of gambling

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 May 2020 22:59 IST

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) conducted raids at two places and arrested 11 persons on the charge of gambling here on Friday.

Based on credible information, teams of CTF under supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (CTF) A Trinad Rao, conducted raid at Gollaveedhi under Airport Police Station limits and Isukathota under MVP police station limits. An amount of ₹39,950 was seized from them. The arrested have been handed over to police stations concerned.

