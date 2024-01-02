11 accused taken into custody in gang-rape case

January 02, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam city police reportedly arrested 11 people on Monday in the gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl. Police sources said that all of them are said to be beach photographers at the R.K. Beach, here. Sources said that they are likely to be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday.

The police have initially identified 13 people as accused in the case as on Monday. Police have launched a hunt for the remaining two, who are said to be absconding in Jharkhand.

On the other hand, AP State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Monday wrote a letter to Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar to inform the Commission of the complete details of the case and to solve it quickly.

Mahila Chetana leader K. Padma said in a press release that they will hold a dharna at the Gandhi statue here on January 2 (Tuesday) in connection with the rape case. Their organisation demanded that proper justice should be given to the girl and strengthen punishment to the accused.

According to the police, a missing case of a minor girl was first registered with the Fourth Town police station in the city on December 18 by the girl’s father. During investigation, the police found that the girl was working as a domestic help in a government employee’s house. Her owners went on a vacation and asked the girl to take care of the pets. She then stayed in the house alone. This apart, the police also found the missing girl in Odisha, which is her native State. The police then brought the girl to the city and handed her over to the parents.

During further interrogation, the police suspected a rape of the girl. Based on the statement from the girl and family, the police registered a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case on December 31.

According to the case, on December 17, the girl visited RK Beach along with a male friend for a trip. Her male friend brought another boy and both allegedly sexually assaulted her at a lodge. She then escaped from them and tried to end her life on the beach. Meanwhile, a beach photographer, who noticed the girl alone, befriended her and took her to his room, where he also allegedly raped along with his accomplices.

