ADVERTISEMENT

VMC commissioners inspects Ambedkar statue works at Bommuluru

May 07, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspects the works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkars bronze statue at a workshop in Bommuluru village near Hanuman Junction on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected the works of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s bronze statue at the workshop of artist B.V.S. Prasad at Bommuluru near Hanuman Junction on Saturday.

The works of the 125ft statute, which will be placed on an 81 ft pedestal in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, are going at a brisk pace at the workshop. Mr. Swapnil asked the makers to ensure that the design of the statue didn’t go wrong. He said the quality of work should be maintained.

Parts of the statue, which will be made in Bommuluru, will be brought to the city and assembled using the stainless-steel armature framework. Mr. Swapnil later inspected the works underway at the pedestal building in Swarajya Maidan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US