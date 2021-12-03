VijayawadaVIJAYAWADA 03 December 2021 05:57 IST
Comments
Two-day conclave on new education policy
Updated: 03 December 2021 03:00 IST
Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College will organise a two-day international conclave “Atmarnirbhar Bharat-Role of New Education Policy” on December 4 and 5
. The conclave is organised in association with Nagarjuna Educational Society.
College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said that Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe and All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will address the conclave.
More In Vijayawada
Read more...