Vijayawada

Two-day conclave on new education policy

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 03 December 2021 05:57 IST
Updated: 03 December 2021 03:00 IST

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College will organise a two-day international conclave “Atmarnirbhar Bharat-Role of New Education Policy” on December 4 and 5

. The conclave is organised in association with Nagarjuna Educational Society.

College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said that Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe and All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will address the conclave.

