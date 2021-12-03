Two-day conclave on new education policy

VIJAYAWADA

03 December 2021 05:57 IST

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College will organise a two-day international conclave “Atmarnirbhar Bharat-Role of New Education Policy” on December 4 and 5

. The conclave is organised in association with Nagarjuna Educational Society.

College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said that Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabudhe and All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will address the conclave.

