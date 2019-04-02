The ‘Gold man’ of Vizianagaram

02 April 2019 22:47 IST

Jana Sena Party candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat Mukka Srinivasa Rao has earned a nickname "gold man". The candidate who wears a lot of ornaments reportedly believes that the yellow metal would ensure positive energy within the body and surroundings. He says that wearing gold is part of Indian culture. "My mother always encouraged me to wear gold since it ensures confidence and respect in society. She also used to say that ruler should wear gold to be active and take right decisions. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan also appreciated it and allowed me to wear them in public since he wants to respect my feelings," he said. Mr. Srinivasa Rao who is CMD of Sunhorses Bizcon Private Limited, says that he would strive hard for Golden Vizianagaram district and make people to have maximum wealth, including gold.

Advertising

Advertising