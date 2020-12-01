TDP MLA Rama Naidu suspended from Assembly

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2020 11:50 IST

Scuffle ensues between marshals and two MLAs.

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu was suspended from the Assembly as he stood before the Speaker's podium and kept shouting slogans demanding a discussion on TIDCO housing scheme, for which an adjournment motion was moved by the Opposition party, and also disputing the government's claims on crop insurance.

A scuffle ensued as MLAs Payyavula Keshav and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu pushed away the marshals who were lifting away Mr. Rama Naidu, who offered to go out on his own and ultimately did.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam refused to accept the adjournment motion, saying there was no point in conceding the plea as the matter (TIDCO housing) was incorporated in the day's agenda as desired by TDP.

Mr. Seetharam insisted that the TDP should cooperate in conducting the legislative business as there were many Bills to be passed and disrupting the proceedings was unacceptable.

But, the TDP MLAs trooped into the well of the House while their leader N. Chandrababu Naidu stood up at his seat appealing for an opportunity to speak, but in vain.

The Speaker took strong objection to the disturbance which TDP MLAs created when Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju was making a statement on the Fish Feed (Quality Control) Bill.

Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy moved the motion for suspending Mr. Rama Naidu after he did not pay heed to the Speaker's advice.

As the pandemonium continued, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stood up and suggested to the Speaker to suspend the protesting MLAs, when the Speaker adjourned the House for a tea - break.