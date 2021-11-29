Students told to read for pleasure

VIJAYAWADA

29 November 2021

Cultural fest-cum awareness programme on UPSC exams held at Sarat Chandra IAS Academy

Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax, T. Saveesh Varma on Sunday urged students to read their subjects for pleasure rather than treating them as a burdensome curriculum.

Addressing students of Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, at a cultural fest-cum awareness programme on UPSC exams for the academy students, he said cracking the Civils examinations was an effective way to fulfil one’s desire to serve the needy in the society.

Speaking about the myths associated with the UPSC exams, he said it is not true that Civils exam is a tough nut to crack. “Along with hard work and dedication, if you invest adequate amount of interest, navigating the preparation period would become a cakewalk,” he said, adding that many students had passed the exam in Telugu medium and were serving the society in various capacities.

South Central Railway Divisional Engineer B. Vijaya Keerthi said students should combine a steely determination and hard work with their desire to become an IAS officer. She said the students should draw inspiration from the serving IAS and IPS officers who have been doing exemplary work in terms of reaching out to the needy sections. Moreover, many opportunities awaited candidates who cracked this examination, she said.

The Academy’s Managing Director T. Sarat Chandra, who presided over the meeting, said the objective of the event was to combine education and entertainment in a manner that the students were the ultimate beneficiaries.

The cultural fest ‘Rhythm Divine’ that followed, saw the students showcasing their talent in co-curricular activities. “The idea is to inculcate cultural values, leadership qualities, team spirit and management skills in the young learners along with grooming them in academics,” said Mr. Sarat Chandra.

Former Executive Engineer from the Roads and Buldings department K. Ram Subba Rao and others along with students and their parents were present on the occasion.