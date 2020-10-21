Stay away from Dasara festivities, SP tells staff

MACHILIPATNAM

21 October 2020 09:17 IST

‘Prevalence of grim situation in the wake of COVID-19 the reason’

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu has asked the police personnel and their family members not to celebrate Dasara festivities in the wake of the situation prevailing in some police families due to COVID-19.

As many as 15 police personnel died due to various reasons this year, including six with coronavirus, and 297 policemen were affected by the virus in the district. The recovery percentage was good, the SP said.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said as part of the ten-day Police Commemoration Day activities, which begin with the commemoration day parade on Wednesday, officers would visit the bereaved families and enquire about their welfare.

“Hundreds of police personnel were suffering with COVID and their families were in distress. I request the staff to stay away from celebrations and focus on helping the needy,” the SP urged the staff.

He said that 2,300 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, 30,000 litres of sanitiser (in bottles), vitamin tablets, 300 thermo scanners, oximeters, dry fruits, hand washers, cleaners, juice bottles and other material wee supplied to the police free of cost.

Promotions

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said that 19 civil and one armed reserve ASIs were promoted as Sub-Inspectors, 70 head constables were elevated as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 60 constables were promoted as head constables in Krishna district.

Scholarships worth about ₹66 lakh were given to 60 police children on merit basis. Rice, oil, dal, pulses and other essentials were supplied to 1,000 home guards, outsourcing staff and Class-IV staff during the pandemic, the SP added.