SRM-AP student excels at ETH Denver Hackathon 2020

Special Correspondent VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2020 23:38 IST

Vyshnavi G, a third year Computer Science and Engineering student from SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, has emerged a winner at the ETH Denver Hackathon 2020.

Focusing on supporting and building future technology, the event was conducted at Denver with 500 participants.

Ms. Vyshnavi received $500 from SKALE and another $500 from Chainlink for her project which provides value to Dapp creators by improving understanding of their position and deploying inexpensive ways to gather competitive intel. This application ensures security and is developed using blockchain technology.

Advertising

Advertising

“A Dapp stores data in a decentralised database and uses decentralised computing resources to work. In a trustless environment, the user needs to be able to verify the kind of application and its working to prevent scam and malware, as well as to protect personal data and assets. Therefore, companies such as Chainlink and Skale that use blockchain technology, provided the user analytics of their Dapp and expected participants to generate ideas to improve the companies’ market strategy,” explains Ms. Vyshnavi, adding: “Our application collects information about the users, and the application can be implemented by any Dapp creator in every industry, be it gaming, exchanges etc.”

‘A great opportunity’

Ms. Vyshnavi’s project provides Dapp creators important metrics about their users. It gives information regarding the time spent by users on competitors’ app, contacts that the users are interacting with, count of unique users, and the count of loyal users of the competitors.

“There are many Dapps in the market which offer information about the user analytics of Dapp. However, they restrict to presenting data pertaining to a single industry whereas, our app mitigates this limitation by offering data sources to be used by multiple industries,” she says.

She says the ETH Denver Hackathon 2020 gave her a brilliant opportunity to work alongside the developers, thought leaders, advisers, and companies who are making the infrastructure and applications that will empower the industries in future.