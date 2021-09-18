Sri Lankan Minister calls on Kannababu

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2021 09:28 IST

Sathasivam Viyalendiran appreciated the government’s agriculture policy and the priority being given to the farmers through welfare schemes

Sri Lankan State Minister of Backward Rural Areas Development and Promotion of Domestic Animal Husbandry and Minor Economic Crop Cultivation Sathasivam Viyalendiran on Friday met Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and discussed common issues.

Mr. Kannababu explained to him the government efforts towards value-addition to the farmers’ produce to enhance revenue to the farmers.

Mr. Viyalendiran appreciated the government’s agriculture policy and the priority being given to the farmers through welfare schemes and expressed willingness to import chilli, turmeric, sugarcane and paddy crops grown in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Sri Lankan government representatives would soon meet the Chief Minister and finalise their future course of action in this regard.