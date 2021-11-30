Steps being taken to check ganja smuggling from A.P.: Home Minister

Vijayawada

30 November 2021 08:16 IST

New buildings of Krishnalanka and Bhavanipuram police stations inaugurated

The State government is taking all steps to prevent drugs and ganja (Cannabis) smuggling from Andhra Pradesh, said Home Minister Makathoti Sucharita.

Under ‘Operation Parivarthana’, ganja worth more than ₹1,000 crore has been destroyed, she said.

Ms. Sucharita, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, MLA Malladi Vishnu and Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, inaugurated the new Krishnalanka and Bhavanipuram police station buildings, built at a cost of ₹4.75 crore, here on Monday.

The Ministers laid foundation stone for construction of Kothapeta (Two Town) police building, at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore near Milk Project, on the occasion.

Speaking to the media later, the Home Minister said it was proud to say that A.P. Police stood top in the country in Smart Policing, and the time for charge sheeting the cases had been brought down from 250 days to 42 days.

“The Mahila Police, Disha Police and other initiatives introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy are yielding good results,” Ms. Sucharita said.

The new police stations were constructed with reception counters, rest rooms for women staff, parking, toilets and other facilities, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Deputy Commissioners of Police, corporators and others participated.