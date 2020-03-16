Seminar on management careers today

VIJAYAWADA

16 March 2020 00:38 IST

The Hindu Future India Club, in association with KL B. School, will organise a seminar on ‘Careers in Management Sector’ at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ganguru, on Monday (March 16).

Motivational speaker A. Srikanth will address the students while principal Ravi Kadiyala, training and placement officer K. Srinivas and others will be present.

The Hindu, along with the KL B. School, has been organising seminars for engineering and degree students in 33 colleges across the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Industry experts and academicians interact with students and create awareness on a wide range of career prospects and opportunities available besides talking about the importance and benefits of pursuing management education at PG level after acquiring an engineering degree. The seminars help students make informed choice of the right institution and course.

A business quiz is also organised as part of the event to keep the students engaged and winners are rewarded suitably.