VijayawadaVIJAYAWADA 09 February 2021 08:31 IST
Comments
Sagarmala projects for Andhra Pradesh
Updated: 09 February 2021 08:33 IST
11 rail and road projects with an investment of ₹10,150 crore are being built under Sagarmala.
Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a question posed by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao that under the Sagarmala Pariyojana, 21 rail projects covering 1,676 kilometres with a total investment of ₹21,444 crore and 31 road and highway projects covering 1,567 km with an outlay of ₹19,146 crore are being built in Andhra Pradesh.
Besides, 11 rail and road projects with an investment of ₹10,150 crore are being built under Sagarmala for improving connectivity to the Krishnapatnam port, Mr. Mansukh Mandaviya added.
Much of this development is in Tirupati Parliamentary constituency.
More In Vijayawada
Read more...