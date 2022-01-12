Police pick up financiers from Telangana in suicide case

VIJAYAWADA

12 January 2022 05:56 IST

Selfie video being examined, says officer

The West Zone police probing the suspected suicide pact, in which four of a family of Nizamabad ended their lives in One Town area here, reportedly picked up a few private money lenders who allegedly harassed the victims.

A medical shop owner, Suresh, his wife, Sri Latha, and two sons of Telangana State, allegedly committed suicide in the city on January 8. In a suicide note left behind, the victims alleged that unable to meet the torture by some financiers, they resorted to the extreme step.

Based on the information provided in the suicide note and the names of the money lenders, a police team was deputed to Nizamabad. The police took a few financiers, who reportedly gave loans to Suresh and allegedly harassed him for repayment, into custody on Tuesday.

“After examining the call data of the victims, we picked up some financiers. We are also verifying the selfie video of the victims,” a police officer who is investigating the case said.