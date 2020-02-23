Philocaly opens store in Vijayawada

Business Head and founder of Philocaly Shrey Vij (in black) and proprietor Gautham Sai at the store on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

23 February 2020 07:44 IST

It is Philocaly’s fourth standalone store with the flagship in New Delhi

Philocaly, a bespoke menswear brand, opened its first store in Andhra Pradesh at Vijayawada on Saturday.

At a press conference organised as part of the inaugural, Gautham Sai P, proprietor of the showroom, said this was the brand’s fourth standalone store with the flagship in New Delhi. Located on Tikkle Road, opposite Manor Plaza, the store draws inspiration from modern architecture fused with traditional elements. “It also boasts of a designated VIP lounge for private viewing and a more personalised session,” said Mr. Sai who is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Besides shirting, clothing and kurta in menswear, it has luxury items like tie, belt, shoes, and wallet under the same roof.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sai said deliveries would be made within 7-10 days of placing the orders.

Elaborating on the style of the clothing, he said with minimal yet sharp details, the brand tries to invent modern menswear, using only the finest fabric known to man from the oldest mills in the world. Bold use of colours, intelligent and functional details and personalised style consultancy and more than 4,000 styles to choose from is what distinguishes the brand from other indigenous menswear brands.

Philocaly has its presence in Guwahati, Patna, and Surat.

Business head and co-founder of the brand Shrey Vij and others were present