Owaisi urges Jagan to oppose CAA, NRC, NPR

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas at a public meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

19 February 2020 06:56 IST

Naidu not actively backing the biggest movement in the country, he says

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and several other Muslim leaders appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Muslim Muttahida Mahaz (All Minorities Associations Network) organised a protesting meeting at Kummaripalem of the city on Tuesday. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas extended support by taking part in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Owaisi asked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to move Supreme Court against CAA, NRC and NPR which were against the spirit of democratic India.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Owaisi welcomed the support of MP Mr. Srinivas and appealed to Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to openly oppose CAA and speak up without any hesitation.

He felt that Mr. Naidu is not actively supporting the biggest movement in the country. He said CAA, NRC and NPR violate the Article 14 of Indian Constitution and it is for the first time in India such laws were made based on religion.

Mr. Owaisi reiterated that he was not against offering citizenship to the Hindus of other countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Mr. Srinivas assured that TDP would stand by the people opposing CAA, NRC and NPR.

He further said that TDP MLAs would extend support if the YSRCP government proposes to pass a resolution against CAA in the Assembly.

Former MLA Sk. Jaleel Khan and several other leaders who addressed the meeting urged Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to a pass resolution in the Assembly.