NDRF celebrates ‘Parakram Diwas’

NDRF 10th Battalion personnel donating blood at NDRF base camp in Guntur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 24 January 2021 08:12 IST
Updated: 24 January 2021 08:13 IST

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan has recalled the services of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in the freedom struggle.

Mr. Khan, along with Second-in-Commandant Luv Kumar and Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta and Zafirul Islam garlanded the portrait of Netaji, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, at its base camp on ANU Campus in Guntur district, on Saturday.

The Commandant inaugurated a blood donation camp organised in association with Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). Mr. Khan and Luv Kumar donated blood.

