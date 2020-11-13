Naidu demands CBI probeinto Nandyal suicide case

VIJAYAWADA

He seeks firm action against the accused policemen

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a CBI investigation into the Nandyal family suicide case.

“Action should be taken against the policemen accused of abetting Abdul Salam and his family to commit suicide. The Circle Inspector and the head constable should be dismissed, and the DSP should be suspended,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the media on Thursday.

Holding the government solely responsible for the incident, Mr. Naidu alleged that the government and the police tried to brush away the case as just a suicide.

The incident would not have come to light had Salam’s mother-in-law did not release the selfie video purportedly taken by the family before committing suicide, Mr. Naidu said.

“The government has initiated action against the accused only after the TDP’s tweet,” he claimed.

Describing the family’s suicide as “highly disturbing,” Mr. Naidu said it was reflective of the “inefficient and insensitive rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

“Harassment in the form of false cases and oral threats drove the family to the extreme step,” he alleged. “The family’s suicide is nothing but government murder,” he added.

If the DGP failed to act, it would lead to further erosion of trust in the system, Mr. Naidu observed.