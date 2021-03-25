VijayawadaGUNTUR 25 March 2021 11:01 IST
MP on Committee on Public Undertakings
Narsaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu has been elected to the Committee on Public Undertakings. Along with Mr. Srikrishnadevarayulu, 13 MPs find a place in the committee and would serve as members of the committee from May 1, 2021 till April 30, 2022. The setting up of the committee at a time when the Centre is racing to disinvest in public undertakings is interesting.
The committee also includes Ram Mohan Naidu, TDP Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam.
