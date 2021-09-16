Lokesh blames govt. for rising attacks on women

VIJAYAWADA

16 September 2021 09:51 IST

The government should take stringent action against the culprits who tortured the woman in Nellore, he said.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that the government’s inefficiency is the reason for the rising attacks on women in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh condemned the alleged thrashing of a woman in Nellore despite her plea for help.

Moreover, the physical attack was videographed and circulated in total disrespect for the laws, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The perpetrators of atrocities are rearing their ugly head due to the utter failure of the system,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, and advised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure that people involved in such acts were not released on bail within days of their arrest.

The government should take stringent action against the culprits who tortured the woman in Nellore, he said. A deterrent punishment would alone put an end to such heinous activities, he added.

Referring to the molestation of a girl allegedly by a man and his son at Kadapalem village in Atchutapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Lokesh termed it as inhuman, and said such alarming incidents were on the rise because of the ineffectiveness of the government.