Lawyer’s son too dies of COVID

VIJAYAWADA

02 November 2020 01:27 IST

Javeed Moosavi, son of Table Tennis Federation of India senior vice-president and senior advocate S.M. Sultan, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Javeed’s death was the fourth in the family and occurred a day after Sultan passed away. On Friday, Sultan’s wife Lubna died and 10 days ago his mother breathed her last.

Javeed was an alumnus of city’s Nirmala High School and KL Deemed to be University. He is survived by a sister.

Advertising

Advertising