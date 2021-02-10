Jagan writes open letter to volunteers

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

GUNTUR

10 February 2021 08:46 IST

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the village and ward volunteers to discharge their duties without showing any favouritism and not be influenced by vested interests.

In an open letter to the volunteers who have protested across the State demanding hike in salaries, the Chief Minister said: “The volunteers should remember that the nature of their job is purely voluntary and they are being paid a monthly honorarium of ₹5,000.

‘Discharge your duties without fear’

“`We have introduced the volunteer system to ensure that all the welfare schemes are delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. I am proud to say that 95% of volunteers are doing their job and we are satisfied with their performances. However, volunteers should remember that their salaries are just honorarium and they should not treat this work as a regular job. I also know many forces are trying to provoke them, but I appeal to them not to get provoked and discharge duties without any fear and favouritism,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

