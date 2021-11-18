Govt. conducting one-day session to suit its needs: TDP

Vijayawada

18 November 2021 07:56 IST

CM holding Assembly sessions at his whims and fancies: Yanamala

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has pointed out that the State Assembly will be meeting for mere two days in 2020-21, if the government goes ahead with its plans to conduct the Assembly session for one day this month. So far, only one-day session was conducted. On the pretext of COVID, the government is conducting one-day sessions, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the former Finance Minister said the Telugu Desam Legislature Party would strongly object and demand in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for holding a 15-day session. If the contentious issues of the State were not debated, it would be the people who would suffer greatly but not Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

The Chief Minister has, apparently, thrown M.N. Kaul and S.L. Shakdher rules to the wind and was conducting the Assembly sessions at his whims and fancies. The Chief Minister should realise that his Cabinet was accountable to the Assembly eventually. All the Cabinet decisions and their consequences should come up for debate in the House, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

The House session should be held for at least 15 days but the government opted for just one-day to suit its ulterior purposes. Apparently, Mr. Jagan was running away from his accountability to the State legislature, the TDP leader alleged. The YSRCP regime was transgressing the special privileges of members to reflect public opinion in the House. The members should be given ample chance to raise issues relating to the people and the State, he added.