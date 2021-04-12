Governor, CM pay tributes to Jyotiba Phule

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to Jyothirao Phule on the latter’s birth anniversary on Sunday.

‘The social reformer always fought for the rights of the downtrodden sections’

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his 195th birth anniversary at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Governor said that Jyotiba Phule was a great social reformer, who led the movement against caste restrictions in the country during the 19th Century and fought for the rights of the peasants and downtrodden people of society.

He was also a pioneer of women;s education and was the first to establish an orphanage for the underprivileged, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute by garlanding a portrait of Jyotiba Phule and recalled his contribution to the society. Meanwhile, political leaders cutting across party lines and people’s organisations paid tributes to the social reformer across the State.