Five IAS officers transferred

VIJAYAWADA

02 October 2021 08:13 IST

Five IAS officers were transferred and given fresh postings in a minor reshuffle on Saturday. A G.O. (Rt No.1639) was issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Panchayat Raj & Rural Development commissioner M. Girija Shankar is posted as the commissioner of civil supplies and ex - officio secretary to the government for consumer affairs and food and civil supplies.

Commissioner of civil supplies Kona Sasidhar has been posted as the commissioner of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

Commissioner of relief and rehabilitation M. Hari Jawaharlal is posted as commissioner of endowments.

Secretary (water resources) J. Syamala Rao is placed in full additional charge of the post of commissioner of relief and rehabilitation.

G.S. Naveen Kumar is posted as special secretary (health, medical and family welfare).