DTC’s directive to dealers on BS-VI vehicles

VIJAYAWADA

21 February 2020 12:14 IST

With the country switching to the world’s cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1, vehicle dealers in Krishna district should sell and register only BS-VI compliant vehicles, said Deputy Transport Commissioner, Krishna district, S. Venkateswara Rao. In a statement released on Thursday, the DTC said the dealers who had old vehicles, should clear the stocks by March 15. He said no exemption would be given after the stipulated date.

