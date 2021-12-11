‘Do not cancel benefit for tribal people in the name of eKYC’

Vijayawada

11 December 2021 08:03 IST

N. Lokesh said new conditions were being laid to deny the benefits to the tribal people

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to cancel the welfare benefits of tribal people in the name of eKYC.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Mr. Lokesh demanded that the cancelled pension of the aged persons, widows and the differently-abled tribal people should be restored immediately.

“There is a need for ensuring uninterrupted distribution of rice. Also, the wrong entries in the land records should be corrected. The people in the Agency areas are facing untold miseries because of the negligence of the village volunteers,” the TDP leader alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

Alleging that the government had a “hidden agenda,” Mr. Lokesh said new conditions were being laid to deny the benefits to the tribal people, and cited the example of a G.O. cancelling the benefits to tribal families having more than 10 acres of land, or a government job, or a vehicle.