Vijayawada

Committee stages dharna seeking rollback of UAPA

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist leader RK, participating in a dharna demanding the abolition of UAPA, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI
The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA July 20, 2022 04:06 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 04:06 IST

Members of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Raddu Porata Committee staged a dharna on Tuesday, demanding that the government scrap the legislation which they alleged was often used to harass ‘rights activists’.

The protesters alleged that the State government was trying to muzzle the voice of civil rights activists, who were questioning the high-handedness of the police and violations of the law.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They raised slogans demanding that the government abolish UAPA and save democracy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist RK, and activists of various civil rights organisations participated in the dharna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Vijayawada
Read more...