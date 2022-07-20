Committee stages dharna seeking rollback of UAPA

Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist leader RK, participating in a dharna demanding the abolition of UAPA, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 20, 2022 04:06 IST

‘It is being used to muzzle the voices of activists’

Members of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Raddu Porata Committee staged a dharna on Tuesday, demanding that the government scrap the legislation which they alleged was often used to harass ‘rights activists’. The protesters alleged that the State government was trying to muzzle the voice of civil rights activists, who were questioning the high-handedness of the police and violations of the law. Advertisement Advertisement They raised slogans demanding that the government abolish UAPA and save democracy. Sirisha, wife of slain Maoist RK, and activists of various civil rights organisations participated in the dharna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.