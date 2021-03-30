Combining fitness and adventure activities

VIJAYAWADA

30 March 2021 01:04 IST

In order to enhance fitness experience and provide a holistic adventure tourism and nature workout experience to the denizens of Vijayawada and Guntur, the Amaravati Boating Club and Anytime Fitness have come together through an MoU.

As part of the understanding, the two companies will jointly organise water sports camps and competitions in activities like kayaking, water cycling, sailing and rowing. “The idea is to spread awareness about water sports and also give a novel experience of outdoor adventure-cum-fitness to the people of Amaravati region,” said Tarun Kakani, CEO of the Amaravati Boating Club.

The activities will be conducted at the club near Bhavani Island. Special packages have been designed for customers of Anytime Fitness to try the water sports at the ABC. Competitions like corporate indoor rowing and outdoor rowing and sailing will also be conducted in due course of time, said Durga Rao, manager of the Vijayawada unit of Anytime Fitness.

