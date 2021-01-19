Chaturveda havanam begins at Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

19 January 2021 10:29 IST

An eight-day ‘Chaturveda havanam’ began at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on Monday amidst Vedic chants.

Hampi seer Sri Viroopaksha Swamiji took part in the havanam, being performed for peace and universal well being.

Beginning with Vigneswara pooja, punyahvachana, the priests went on to perform Ritvik Varuna, go puja, chatur veda mandapa aradhana, Brahma kalasa sthapana, akhanda deepa prajwalana and agni pratishthapana on the first day.

Vedic scholars from all main temples across the State and Durga temple priests took part in the havanam.