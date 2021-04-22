ANU adjudged best varsity in State by THE

GUNTUR

22 April 2021 01:19 IST

It has bagged 16th rank in India

The Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has been adjudged the best university in Andhra Pradesh by the London-based Times Higher Education (THE). The university has bagged 16th rank in India and 601st rank across the world.

Sustainable Development Goals

The rankings measure how an institution’s research, outreach and stewardship are delivering to met the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ANU has secured ranks in 13 out of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pat for staff, students

ANU Vice-Chancellor Raja Sekhar Patteti said that the university had achieved a commendable progress even amid COVID-19 crisis and appreciated the efforts of the coordinator (ranking) Bhavanam Naga Kishore.

“It is our staff and students, who are working tirelessly with colleagues around the world, industries, communities and the government to achieve these ranks. I am elated that the university has bagged 14 ranks in different categories in the impact rankings,” Mr. Raja said.