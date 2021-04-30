100 Remdesivir vials seized from bus, two doctors among three booked

NANDIGAMA (KRISHNA DT.)

30 April 2021 00:38 IST

The injections were being transported from Hyderabad to Guntur: police

In yet another case of black marketing of Remdesivir, the Chillakallu police have booked two doctors and a hospital employee, and seized 100 vials that are being illegally transported from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Dr. Garikapati Subba Rao, his daughter Bhavya, a gynaecologist, and Muttavarapu Ajay Kumar, a hospital employee.

Advertising

Advertising

“A team led by Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy and Chillakallu SI V. Venkateswara Rao intercepted a TSRTC bus proceeding from Hyderabad to Guntur, at the Garikapadu checkpost. During the check, Remdesivir vials were found in the luggage of Ajay Kumar,” Special Enforcement Bureau ASP Vakul Jindal told the media here on Thursday. Ajay Kumar reportedly confessed that he was smuggling the vials to Bhushaiah Memorial Nursing Home at Yedlapadu in Guntur district. The nursing home is being run by Dr. Subba Rao. The vials were reportedly packed at Landmark Hospital in Hyderabad being operated by Dr. Bhavya, said Jaggaiahpet CI P. Chandrashekar.

“Cashing in on the huge demand for Remdesivir, the doctors were transporting the vials allegedly to market them at high prices. Dr. Bhavya will be taken into custody,” said Mr. Jindal.

The Chillakallu SI said that during investigation, it was revealed that patients were being treated at Bhushaiah Memorial Nursing Home without permission, and action would be taken against the hospital management. Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, while appreciating the team, said that the injections were being transported without any bills and indents, and warned that stern action would be taken against those who try to black market the life-saving drug.

“The police will visit Landmark and Bhushaiah Hospitals in the two States, verify the drug stock and seized them. Investigation officers will also ascertain whether the accused had brought the injections earlier,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.

Five arrested

Sleuths of the Police Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) in Vijayawada arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in sale of Remdesivir.

The accused were working in different hospitals, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

On a tip-off, the team led by CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas laid a trap and apprehended the accused. The arrested included Allari Supriya (pharmacist), Y. Vamshi (ward boy), Chitturi Mokshit and K. Kalyan. Another accused, Albert, who is working as sample collection boy, is absconding.

The accused were caught while they were allegedly trying to sell each injection at ₹45,000 each, said