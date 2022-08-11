Tiruchirapalli

Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl near Tiruchi

R Rajaram TIRUCHI August 11, 2022 16:21 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 16:21 IST

A 20-year-old undergraduate male student has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl at her house near Tiruchi.

The girl, aged 15 years, was found to be four months pregnant when she was brought for medical examination to the government hospital here. The accused, who is a final year BBA student at a private college in Tiruchi, was arrested on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. 

The accused had visited the house of the victim and allegedly assaulted her sexually on various occasions when her parents were away. 

Suspecting that her minor daughter had symptoms of pregnancy, the woman brought the girl to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here for medical examination. The doctor who examined her confirmed that the minor was four months pregnant. The arrested accused was later sent for judicial remand. The Jeeyapuram All Women Police have registered a case against Pratap under various sections of the POCSO Act.

