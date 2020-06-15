Workers asked to register names with TNSDC

Tiruvarur

15 June 2020 10:09 IST

Skilled and unskilled workers of Tamil Nadu repatriated from foreign countries and other States in view of the COVID-19 pandemic have been advised to register their names with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC).

The TNSDC would help them find placements suitable for their skill or ability to work in the private sector and also provide skill development training to enhance their employability. Repatriated workers desiring to avail this assistance should register their names in the TNSDC website: https://www.tnskill.tn.gov.in according to an official release. In case of any clarification, the aspiring candidates in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts can contact the District Employment and Career Guidance Cells of the respective districts either in person or over phone, the release added.

