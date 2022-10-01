Work on strengthening Musiri-Namakkal highway begins

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 01, 2022 09:10 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru plants a sapling to mark the inauguration of relaying of Musiri-Namakkal highway on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Work on relaying the Musiri-Namakkal section of National Highways 381 B got under way here on Friday.

The work would be executed at an estimated cost of ₹184.15 crore. The relaying of the 27-km long road would meet a felt need as the narrow section had not been strengthened for long.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru launched the project near Kokkuvettiyan Temple on Musiri-Thottiyam road. A part of the section running for about 11.89 km would be widened as a four-lane highway and the remaining 15 km stretch would be developed as a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. The project envisages widening and reconstruction of 16 minor bridges and construction of two minor bridges.

Bus shelters would be built at 31 places en route. Besides, storm water drains would be built for a total length of 6,660 metres, Mr.Nehru said. The Minister planted a sapling to mark the inauguration of the work.

S .Stalin Kumar, MLA, M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, and other officials were present.

