Will visit AIADMK headquarters at appropriate time: Sasikala

She is hopeful of leading the party again

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 15, 2022 18:03 IST

V.K. Sasikala | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former AIADMK interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Thursday said she would visit the party headquarters in Chennai at the appropriate time. Claiming the cadres were with her, she expressed confidence that she would lead the party again in the future.

“Definitely. The cadre are with me,” she responded when a journalist asked her in Thanjavur if she would become the party leader. She paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister C.N.Annadurai’s portrait at her house.

Commenting on ousted AIADMK leader O. Paneerselvam’s call for unity in the party, she said he was right. Claiming that the reunion of senior leaders of the party, including her, was the aspiration of the cadre, she said senior leaders were also working in the same direction. When asked to comment on the meeting of O. Panneerselvam with Panruti S. Ramachandran, she said the latter was also a senior leader of the party.

She declined to commend on the DVAC raids on the premises of former Ministers S.P.Velumani and C.Vijayabaskar.

