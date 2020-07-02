We are expecting a good crop, say kuruvai farmers

A farmer carrying out mechanical ploughing for cultivation of kuruvai crop at Thaladi village in Tiruchi.

TIRUCHI

02 July 2020 22:33 IST

They are buoyed by release of water from Mettur Dam

The area under kuruvai paddy cultivation is expected to go up in canal-irrigated areas in Tiruchi district this year, thanks to timely release of water for irrigation from Mettur Dam.

Farmers in Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri and neighouring areas are gearing up for cultivation. While farmers in some filter point areas have already transplanted nurseries, those in other places are busy preparing their fields and raising nurseries.

The Agriculture Department expects kuruvai paddy to be raised on about 4,800 hectares in canal-irrigated delta areas of the district this year against last year’s coverage of 3,300 ha. Last year, kuruvai paddy was raised only in filter point areas.

Advertising

Advertising

“Since water has been released from Mettur Dam as per schedule, we expect the area of coverage to go up. Once water is released fully in irrigation canals, the transplantation is expected to pick up over the next week or so and completed by the end of this month,” a senior officer of the department told The Hindu.

Already, transplantation of nurseries has been completed in about 1,200 acres in filter point areas.

Officials of Public Works Department say water release will be stepped up to full capacity of irrigation canals in another three days. “The quantum of water from Mettur Dam has been stepped up to 15,000 cusecs on Wednesday and release will be stepped up in canals once water realisation increases here,” said a senior officer of the Public Works Department.

Water has been released in all canals except Kattalai High Level Canal (KHLC), New Kattalai High Level Canal and Pullampadi canal.

Water release in KHLC has been delayed due to major renovation project taken up on the canal. Water will be released in the other two canals once government orders are issued. Farmers dependent on KHLC are likely to take up samba paddy cultivation only.

Sharing the optimism of agricultural officials, N.Veerasekaran, convenor, Ayyan Vaical Pasanatharar Sangam, says farmers are expecting a good kuruvai season this year. “So far, there has not been too many issues and we are expecting a good crop.”

The normal average of kuruvai paddy coverage in the district in recent years has been around 4,000 ha. In recent years, the samba paddy season has become the mainstay for the district farmers as the water release from the Mettur Dam. The dam was opened for irrigation in June after a gap of nine years, farmers point out.

Āgriculture Department officials also plan to promote the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) technique in about 80% of the targetted area. Officials say adequate quantities of seeds and fertilizers are available in the district to meet the demand.

Kuruvai paddy is expected to raised on another 500 ha in the non delta areas of the district, including in Uppilliyapuram block, the officials add.