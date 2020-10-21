Water seepage continues at anicut

THANJAVUR

21 October 2020 18:30 IST

Farmers are worried over the continued water seepage from the Aachampatti Ayyanar Anicut in Budalur taluk despite some repairs carried out at the structure.

The anicut built across a jungle stream is located at a short distance of around 15 km from the Grand Anicut and could hold water in about 200 acre spread if properly maintained. This year, rejuvenation of the water holding area and repair of shutters were taken up at a cost of around ₹50 lakhs under the ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed the catchment areas of the anicut at Gandharvakottai taluk in Pudukottai district during the first week of this month. Huge quantity of rainwater flowed into the anicut area only to get drained within two days as the shutters of this water body were not closed in view of the ongoing work, lamented villagers.

On hearing the news, the Communist Party of India cadre led by party’s union secretary, R.Ramachandran visited the spot and staged a demonstration. Subsequently, officials from the Public Works Department, Aginiyaru division, assured them that the shutters would be closed properly.

However, rainwater that accumulated in the anicut water holding area due to heavy precipitation in Thachankuruchi, Manganur and other hamlets in Gandharvakottai taluk for the past two days continued to drain from the water body through a gap in one of the shutters, claimed a Aachampatti CPI unit office-bearer, R.R.Mugil on Wednesday.

Repeated requests from the locals and farmers to bring maintenance of the anicut under the Lower Cauvery Basin control has failed to evoke favourable response, he said and pointed out that it takes more time for officials from the Agniyaru division office, located at around 80 km away from the village, to reach the spot in case of any emergency. The water body served as the main source not only for agricultural operations in this region but also as a reliable source for recharging ground water table, he added.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers in Vanniyampatti hamlet in Sengipatti Village Panchayat in Budalur block had cleared an encroachment on the water inlet channel of Panchanoorani lake with support from the cadre of the CPI and the CPM on Wednesday.

The issue of encroachment was brought to the notice of the officials well in advance but no stone was turned to get the water inlet channel cleared of the encroachment. Though the region received good precipitation in the last few days, the lake remained empty. The farmers supported by the Communist cadres cleared the encroachment on the inlet channel to ensure the flow of rain water into the lake, sources said.