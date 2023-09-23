Water level in Mettur Dam stands at 37.78 feet

The water level in Mettur Dam stood at 37.78 feet on Saturday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 4,244 cusecs and the discharge 6,500 cusecs.
September 23, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI
