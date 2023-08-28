ADVERTISEMENT

Warm reception accorded to amalgamated train service at Kumbakonam

August 28, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The amalgamated train service connecting Mayiladuthurai and Salem was accorded a warm reception on its inaugural run on Monday by the Thanjavur District Rail Users’ Association at Kumbakonam.

The new service was introduced by the Railway Board by amalgamating Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi, Tiruchi-Karur and Karur-Salem services and became operational from August 28. It provides a second day-time rail connectivity to Salem for commuters from Mayiladuthurai through which the Karaikal-SMVT Bengaluru trains pass through.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US