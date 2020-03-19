‘Waive train cancellation fee’

Tiruchi

19 March 2020

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has urged the Railways to waive cancellation fee for all trains in view of the COVID-19 scare.

S. Pushpavanam, secretary of the council, in a representation to the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, said many passengers were forced to cancel their travel plans in view of the scare and the government advisory to avoid non essential travel. The Centre has declared it as a national disaster and precautionary measures are being taken on a massive scale. All citizens are duty bound to adhere to the precautions and individual passengers have no control over the situation. Hence the Railways should waive the cancellation fee as many airlines have already done so, Mr. Pushpavanam said.

The Thanjavur District Rail Users Association too has sought full refund for the tickets cancelled in view of the government’s advisory to avoid travelling in view of the COVID-19 epidemic.

A. Giri, advisor and media-coordinator, TDRUA, said many passengers who have booked train tickets earlier were cancelling or postponing their tours or visits in view of the widespread warning on the impact of the COVID-19 virus attack.

While cancelling the tickets they lose huge amount as cancellation fee. Since the avoidance of such travel during this crucial period will help the governments control the spread of the disease, the Association called upon the Railway Ministry to waive the cancellation fee on train tickets booked for the journey up to April 15, 2020. Likewise, the refund of the convenience fee levied by IRCTC on these tickets was also sought by the Association.