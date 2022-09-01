Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrated in an environment-friendly manner

V. Venkatasubramanian THANJAVUR
September 01, 2022 18:07 IST

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) distributed ‘seed Ganesha’ idols to residents of three villages in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on the occasion of Vinayaga Chaturthi.

According to an ONGC release, the Karaikal Asset decided to encourage the use of ‘seed Ganesa’ idols wherein plant seeds were embedded in the clay used for the preparation of the idols used for worship at homes on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

The seeds embedded in the idols would sprout once the idol was kept in a pot and watered regularly after the completion of the celebrations. A total of three hundred idols, 100 each, have been distributed to the villagers at Ammapettai in Thanjavur district, Vilamal in Tiruvarur district and Mannampandal in Mayiladuthurai district on August 30 and 31, the release added.

