VCK office vandalised in Tiruchi

April 14, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A group of people vandalised the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)’s East Urban district office in Tiruchi on Sunday.

After observing Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in the office, the VCK cadres locked the office in the afternoon. In the evening, the cadres were informed that a group was damaging the office. Agitated cadres staged a protest near the Tiruchi Railway Junction. Following the assurance from the police, the cadres left the spot. The Cantonment police have taken up investigation into the case.

