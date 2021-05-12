TIRUCHI

12 May 2021 20:37 IST

Collector S. Divyadharshini on Wednesday instructed private hospitals in Tiruchi to update bed availability data twice a day for the convenience of needy patients.

Presiding a meeting with health authorities, she said though private hospitals had been asked to allot 50% of their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, they could allot more beds. The hospitals should have the requisite infrastructure to provide quality treatment to patients.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said it was important for the hospitals to update information on number of beds and availability of oxygen-supported beds twice a day. The State government had launched a portal for the general public to know real-time information on bed availability. Health authorities must make sure that the hospitals follow the instructions.