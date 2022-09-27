Unauthorised structure sealed

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR:
September 27, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

City Corporation officials sealed an unauthorised structure at Rajappa Nagar here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the site owner, Abdul Khadeem obtained the civic body’s approval for constructing a house on a 2,300 square feet plot at Rajappa Nagar. However, he started constructing a convention hall measuring around 5,500 square feet at the site.

On learning about the violation of building plan by the applicant, the civic body issued a notice and sealed the premises on Tuesday afternoon.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials also issued a warning to civil engineers that stern action would be initiated against them if they were found assisting the violators.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app