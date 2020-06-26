Two lakh collected as fine

26 June 2020 19:35 IST

The Thanjavur Corporation has collected ₹2 lakh as fine from persons who failed to wear face masks in public places.

According to official sources, the district administration has recently directed the civic body to conduct surprise checks at important junctions in the town to see whether the general public wore face masks while moving out of their residences. It has also instructed the civic body to collect a fine of ₹100 from the violators and to collect ₹500 in case of repeat offence and ₹1,000 for the third time violation.

A total of 2,000 persons were fined till June 26 in the town, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising