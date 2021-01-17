TiruchirapalliTiruchi 17 January 2021 21:36 IST
Two gored by bulls succumb to injuries
Two persons who were under treatment after being gored by bulls in two separate jallikattu events in Pudukottai district died on Sunday.
The victims were identified as S. Murugesan (22) of Keelakayampatti and K. Ponnusamy (42) of Sangirampatti. While Murugesan suffered injuries during the jallikattu held at Sevugampatti on Saturday, Ponnusamy was gored by a bull at Iluppur on Thursday. They had been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai.
The jallikattu events in both villages were said to have been organised without permission, police sources said.
